BRIEF-Esperite Receives 1 Million Euros Of Funding From European Select Growth Opportunities Fund

* ‍EUR 1 MILLION OF NEW FUNDING PROVIDED BY EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND UNTIL FEBRUARY 23, 2018​

* EUR 4,030,000 OF NOTES OUT OF TOTAL COMMITMENT AMOUNTING TO EUR 9 MILLION HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO SHARES

* EUR 247,500 OF WARRANTS OUT OF A TOTAL POTENTIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 4.05 MILLION HAVE BEEN EXERCISED INTO SHARES BY EUROPEAN SELECT GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF EUR 1 MILLION OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED BEFORE FEB 23, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)