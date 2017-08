June 19 (Reuters) - Esquire Financial Holdings Inc:

* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing

* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc says intends to use IPO net proceeds to support growth in Esquire Bank’S loan portfolio Source text: (bit.ly/2sOjRsl) Further company coverage: