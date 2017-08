July 13 (Reuters) - ESSA Pharma Inc:

* ESSA Pharma announces pricing of proposed equity offering

* Says ESSA intends to issue units of company at a price of US$0.44 per unit

* Each unit will be comprised of one common share of company and one common share purchase warrant

* Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of US$0.51, entitle holder thereof to acquire 1 common share of co for a period 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: