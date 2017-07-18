BRIEF-Essar Bulk Terminal signs agreement with GMB for jetty expansion at Hazira

July 18 (Reuters) - Essar Ports:

Source text - Essar Bulk Terminal Ltd (EBTL), the operator of the Hazira port terminal facility, has signed an agreement with Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) for expanding its captive jetty by 1100 metres. Additionally, the Company is also expanding its Hazira port capacity by 20 MTPA. The Company is also undertaking capacity addition of iron ore berths at Visakhapatnam Port with a total capacity of 16 MTPA.