FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Essar Energy Disburses 8.91 Bln Rupees To Erstwhile Shareholders As Additional Payout
Sections
Featured
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
BITCOIN
India's tax department considers tax on virtual currencies
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Breakingviews
Mukesh Ambani programmed to punch through $100 billion
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
Russia
Backed by Putin, military pushes into foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 12, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Essar Energy Disburses 8.91 Bln Rupees To Erstwhile Shareholders As Additional Payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Essar Energy:

* ESSAR ENERGY DISBURSES 8.91 BILLION RUPEES (76.41 RUPEESPER SHARE) TO ERSTWHILE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS AS ADDITIONAL PAYOUT Source text: [The erstwhile Promoters of Essar Oil Ltd (EOL), Essar Energy Holdings Limited (EEHL) and Oil Bidco (Mauritius) Limited (OBML), both companies incorporated and managed under the laws of Mauritius, have disbursed on 11 December 2017 INR 891 crores to erstwhile public shareholders of EOL translating into a price of INR 76.41 per share.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.