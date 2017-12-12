BRIEF-Essar Energy Disburses 8.91 Bln Rupees To Erstwhile Shareholders As Additional Payout

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Essar Energy:

* ESSAR ENERGY DISBURSES 8.91 BILLION RUPEES (76.41 RUPEESPER SHARE) TO ERSTWHILE PUBLIC SHAREHOLDERS AS ADDITIONAL PAYOUT Source text: [The erstwhile Promoters of Essar Oil Ltd (EOL), Essar Energy Holdings Limited (EEHL) and Oil Bidco (Mauritius) Limited (OBML), both companies incorporated and managed under the laws of Mauritius, have disbursed on 11 December 2017 INR 891 crores to erstwhile public shareholders of EOL translating into a price of INR 76.41 per share.]