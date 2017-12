BRIEF-Essar Oil UK exec: current expansion of Stanlow refinery to be completed by March 2018

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS DOING A RECONFIGURATION STUDY FOR NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH OF STANLOW REFINERY

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS LOOKING AT IMPROVING YIELD OF JET FUEL AND PETROCHEM FROM STANLOW REFINERY

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS CURRENT EXPANSION OF STANLOW REFINERY WILL BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 2018

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS TO SET UP ELECTRIC CHARGING POINTS AT ITS RETAIL STATIONS

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 ESSAR OIL WILL TAKE A SHUTDOWN OF THE STANLOW REFINERY

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS ESSAR OIL UK TARGETING WEST AFRICA, LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS FOR GASOLINE SALES

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS ESSAR OIL UK TO BOOST PURCHASE OF U.S. CRUDE

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS REFINERY EXPANSION TO HELP PROCESS SOME OF THE DIFFICULT MIDDLE EASTERN CRUDES

* ESSAR OIL UK EXEC SAYS TO DECIDE ON BUYING OIL UNDER TERM DEALS IN MID-2018 (Reporting By Promit Mukheree and Nidhi Verma)