BRIEF-Essar Oilfields Services India Gets Contract Worth 280 Mln Rupees By GAIL ​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Essar Oilfields Services India Ltd:

* GOT CONTRACT WORTH 280 MILLION RUPEES BY GAIL TO DRILL THREE FIRM PLUS TWO OPTIONAL WELLS IN GUJARAT‘S CAMBAY BASIN​

* DRILLING FOR PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN APRIL-MAY 2018​ Source text: [Essar Oilfields Services India Limited (EOSIL) today announced that it has been awarded a Rs 28-crore contract by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to drill three firm plus two optional wells in Gujarat’s Cambay basin. Drilling for the project is expected to commence in April-May 2018.] Further company coverage: