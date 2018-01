Jan 8 (Reuters) - Essar Ports :

* ESSAR PORTS COMPLETES OVER 28 BILLION RUPEES INVESTMENT IN SALAYA & VIZAG TERMINALS Source text - Essar Ports Limited (EPL) today said that its investment of over Rs 2,800 crore in its Salaya and Vizag terminal projects has the potential to increase the company’s revenues by 30% in FY2018-19 on the back of third-party cargo growth.