August 4, 2017 / 8:42 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Essar Ports signs concession agreement with Mozambique govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Essar Ports :

* Essar ports signs concession agreement with Mozambique government to develop new 20 MTPA coal terminal in Beira Port Source text - (Government of Mozambique to develop a new coal terminal at Beira Port, as part of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project. The project will be executed on Design, Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (DBOOT) basis through a subsidiary, New Coal Terminal Beira, SA (NCTB SA), which is a joint venture of Essar (which will own 70) and Portos e Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique (CFM, which will own 30%). )

