BRIEF-Essel Finance Business Loans acquires Intec portfolio for 2.72 bln rupees

July 18 (Reuters) - Essel Finance Business Loans

* Essel Finance Business Loans Ltd acquires Intec portfolio for 2.72 billion rupees Source text: [Mumbai, 18 July 2017 - Essel Finance Business Loans (EFBL), the NBFC business of Essel Finance announced today that it has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Intec Capital Ltd. EFBL proposes to acquire the portfolio of 272 crores along with bank borrowings for a consideration of equity shares in the company. The transaction is expected to be completed after concurrence from the bank and regulatory authorities]