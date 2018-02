Feb 27 (Reuters) - Essel Infraprojects Ltd:

* SAYS APPOINTS VINOD BHANDAWAT AS CFO Source text - [Essel Infraprojects Limited announces appointment of Vinod Bhandawat as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Mr. Bhandawat to drive the financial growth agenda of Essel Infraprojects Limited amid big ticket size investments.]

Further company coverage: