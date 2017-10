Oct 25 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Essendant names Richard D. Phillips president and chief executive officer

* Essendant Inc - Phillips had been serving as interim president, CEO since June; also elected to co’s board and board’s executive committee​

* Essendant Inc - ‍board has been expanded from nine to ten members with addition of Mr. Phillips​