14 days ago
BRIEF-Essendant Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
July 26, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Essendant Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Essendant Inc

* Essendant reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue fell 6.9 percent to $1.3 billion

* Sees FY 2017 sales down 6 to 9 percent

* Essendant Inc - free cash flow generation is expected to be in excess of $90 million for full year 2017

* Essendant Inc - ‍expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share​

* Essendant Inc - in light of first half sales results, we anticipate full year 2017 sales to decline 6% to 9% from 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $5.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Essendant Inc - expect range of 2017 sales decline to affect second half adjusted diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

