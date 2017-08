BRIEF-Essentra says H1 revenue down 9.2 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - ESSENTRA PLC:

* H1 REVENUE FELL 9.2 PERCENT TO 213.4 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 6.3 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY REVENUE 523M MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 495 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HY ADJUSTED PRE-TAX PROFIT 37 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 53 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 6.3 PENCE VERSUS 6.3 PENCE YEAR AGO

* HY ADJUSTED NET INCOME 30 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 42 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* HY BASIC ADJUSTED EPS 11.2 PENCE VERSUS 16.1 PENCE YEAR AGO

* SEVERAL STRATEGIC INITIATIVES IDENTIFIED TO ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH AND IMPROVE RETURNS ON CAPITAL

* INCREMENTAL CAPEX OF £20M IN EQUIPMENT UPGRADE IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING, £10M IT INVESTMENT OVER THREE YEARS

* COMPANY EXPECTS IMPROVING TRENDS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR RELATIVE TO HY 2017

* COMPONENT SOLUTIONS IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A SIMILARLY STRONG RESULT IN H2

* FILTER PRODUCTS AND HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING AN IMPROVEMENT IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IS ANTICIPATED IN H2

* ALREADY INITIATED A REVIEW TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES WHICH BREXIT COULD ENTAIL FOR GROUP

* IT IS PREMATURE TO SPECULATE AS TO IMPACT ON ESSENTRA OF UNITED KINGDOM LEAVING EUROPEAN UNION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: