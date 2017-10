BRIEF-Essentra says ‍trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ESSENTRA PLC:

* ‍TRADING IN Q3 2017 SHOWED MODEST LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FOR OVERALL GROUP​

* ‍“CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT COMPONENT SOLUTIONS WILL GENERATE A SIMILARLY STRONG RESULT IN H2 COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR”​

* IN Q3 ‍IMPROVED TRENDS IN ALL THREE DIVISIONS COMPARED TO HALF YEAR 2017​

* SEES ‍FILTER PRODUCTS TO DELIVER AN IMPROVED TREND IN BOTH LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN H2​

* ‍IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING DETERIORATION IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO MODERATE MODESTLY IN H2 IS TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN HY 2017​

* IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN H2 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN HY 2017, OWING TO PROFIT IMPLICATIONS OF HURRICANE MARIA ON SITES IN PUERTO RICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)