BRIEF-Essilor ‍confirms hive-down of activities expected to be completed by end of 2017​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ESSILOR SA:

* ‍CONFIRMED THAT HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR‘S ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​

* ‍HIVE-DOWN CONSTITUTES ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT STEP TOWARDS COMPLETION OF COMBINATION OF ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA​

* ‍GOVERNANCE OF ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL WILL BE SIMILAR TO CURRENT GOVERNANCE OF ESSILOR​

* ‍MR. HUBERT SAGNIÈRES WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (PRÉSIDENT) OF ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL​

* ‍PURSUANT TO THIS HIVE-DOWN, ESSILOR WILL CONTRIBUTE ITS ACTIVITIES AND EQUITY HOLDINGS TO ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES RENAMED ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL​

* ‍ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL WILL CARRY ON OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES CURRENTLY PERFORMED BY ESSILOR​

* ‍HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS A CONDITION PRECEDENT TO CONTRIBUTION BY DELFIN OF ITS LUXOTTICA SHARES TO ESSILOR​