FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Essity H1 adjusted EBITA tops consensus, organic sales nearly unchanged
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Essity H1 adjusted EBITA tops consensus, organic sales nearly unchanged

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Essity Ab (Publ)

* Jan-June organic sales, excluding exchange rate effects, acquisitions and divestments, increased 0.4%

* Jan-June adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (ebita) rose 12% to sek 6,354m (5,683)

* Reuters poll: essity jan-june adjusted ebitda seen at sek 6.18 billion, sales at sek 53.2 billion

* Essity ab (publ) says company has discontinued certain underperforming market positions and contracts with unsatisfactory profitability

* Q2 adjusted EBITA 3.44 bln SEK vs consensus 3.27 bln

* Q2 organic sales declined by 0.1%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.