BRIEF-Essity Jan-Sept ‍adjusted EBITA slightly above expectations
October 26, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Essity Jan-Sept ‍adjusted EBITA slightly above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Essity Ab (Publ)

* Essity ab (publ) 9m ‍adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (ebita) rose 11% to sek 9,786m​

* 9 m ‍net sales increased 8.2% to sek 80,601m (74,466)​

* Essity ab (publ) q3 ‍organic sales increased by 1.8%, of which volume accounted for 2.2% and price/mix for -0.4%​

* Reuters poll: essity jan-sept adjusted ebita seen at 9.69 billion sek, sales at 81.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

