Jan 25 (Reuters) - Essity AB CEO Magnus Groth and CFO Fredrik Rystedt to analysts and media in a conference call:

* ESSITY CEO SAYS BUSINESS AREAS PROFESSIONAL HYGIENE AND ESPECIALLY CONSUMER TISSUE SEE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS Q1

* ESSITY CEO SAYS WE BELIEVE WE WILL SEE POSITIVE IMPACTS FROM HIGHER PRICES FROM Q2 AND THEN FURTHER IN H2