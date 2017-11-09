FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Esterline Q4 adjusted EPS $1.27 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
Editor's Picks
Five women detail sexual misconduct claims against U.S. comedian Louis C.K. - report
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Esterline Q4 adjusted EPS $1.27 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp:

* Esterline reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share $3.65 to $4.05 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $1.18 including items

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $531.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $540 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $2.025 billion to $2.075 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Esterline Technologies Corp - ‍new orders in fiscal Q4 of 2017 were $593.4 million, compared with $479.9 million in comparable period of 2016​

* Esterline Technologies Corp - ‍backlog at end of fiscal 2017 was $1.30 billion, up slightly from backlog of $1.29 billion reported at end of fiscal 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.