BRIEF-Esterline Reports Q1 Revenue $482.3 Million

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Esterline Technologies Corp:

* ESTERLINE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS; EXPECTS TO RESTATE FISCAL YEAR 2017 10-K

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $1.13 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 REVENUE $482.3 MILLION

* ‍BACKLOG AT END OF Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 WAS $1.39 BILLION, COMPARED WITH $1.26 BILLION AT END OF SAME PERIOD IN FISCAL 2017​

* ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍IN Q1 OF FY18 , CO RECORDED PROVISIONAL DISCRETE TAX EXPENSES OF $48.6 MILLION AS A RESULT OF TAX REFORM

‍COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE​