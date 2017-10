Oct 23 (Reuters) - Esthetics International Group Bhd

* Unit agreed with LPG Systems to cease exclusively distributing LPG skin care equipment in Malaysia from Jan. 17, 2018

* Discontinuation of LPG distributorship is deemed to be immaterial to turnover and profitability of company ​ ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gZsQQj) Further company coverage: