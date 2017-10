BRIEF-Esure says H1 pretax profit from continuing operations rose 44.6 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Esure Group Plc:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 44.6 PERCENT TO 45.1 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 44.6% TO £45.1M

* HY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO IMPROVED 2.6PPTS TO 96.6% (1H 2016: 99.2%)

* HY IN-FORCE POLICIES UP 8.8% TO 2.258 MILLION (1H 2016: 2.076 MILLION)

* HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS UP 22.8% TO £393.3M (1H 2016: £320.4M)

* HY SOLVENCY COVERAGE (1) AT 153% (FY 2016: 152%)

* "FIRMLY ON TRACK TO DELIVER RESULTS AT POSITIVE END OF OUR 2017 GUIDANCE"