Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* REG-ETHAN ALLEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.52 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 SALES $198.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $211.9 MILLION

‍ANNOUNCE MARKETING CAMPAIGN TO HELP INCREASE TRAFFIC TO RETAIL NETWORK AND TO DIGITAL MEDIUMS STARTING FROM Q3​