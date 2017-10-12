FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors says ‍it expects to report an adj EPS in range of $0.27 to $0.28 for Q1​
October 12, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen Interiors says ‍it expects to report an adj EPS in range of $0.27 to $0.28 for Q1​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍company’s preliminary results reflect that total written orders for retail segment increased 1.7 percent for quarter​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍expects to report consolidated net sales of $181.3 million for Q1​

* Q1 revenue view $198.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍company expects to report an adjusted EPS in range of $0.27 to $0.28 for Q1​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍expects to report wholesale net sales of $111.6 million, and retail net sales of $141.6 million for Q1​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ethan Allen Interiors - ‍estimates that for quarter, total written orders for retail segment would have increased 2.5 percent without disruption from recent hurricanes​

* Ethan Allen - ‍expects gross margin of 55.3 percent for Q1, an adjusted operating margin of approximately 6.8 percent for quarter

* Ethan Allen Interiors - estimates hurricanes and first run production of new products disrupted consol net sales by about 7 percent to 8 percent for Q1​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍estimates that hurricanes and first run production of new products reduced adjusted EPS by $0.14 to $0.15 for Q1​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍Hurricane Harvey also disrupted co’s wholesale logistics​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

