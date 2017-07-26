FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42
July 26, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q4 earnings per share $0.42

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Reg-Ethan Allen reports fourth quarter and fiscal year ended june 30, 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 sales $194.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - total written orders for retail division for q4 of fiscal 2017 were up 1.9 pct compared to same prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

