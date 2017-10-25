BRIEF-Ethan Allen reports Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc:

* Ethan Allen reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 sales $181.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $181.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - ‍total written orders for retail division for Q1 of fiscal 2018 were up 1.7pct compared to same prior year period​

* Ethan Allen Interiors Inc - at qrtr end ‍inventories of $157.5 million decreased by $1.8 million from September 30, 2016​