5 days ago
BRIEF-ETP to sell stake in Rover pipeline project entity for about $1.57 bln
July 31, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-ETP to sell stake in Rover pipeline project entity for about $1.57 bln

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity LP:

* Energy Transfer announces sale of 32.44% stake in entity of Rover Pipeline Project to Blackstone Energy Partners for approximately $1.57 billion

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - ‍ETP plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and help fund its current growth projects​

* Energy Transfer Partners LP - ‍upon closing, Holdco will be owned 50.1% by Energy Transfer and 49.9% by Blackstone​

* Energy Transfer- ‍rover Pipeline to be an approximate 700 mile pipeline designed to transport 3.25 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day

* Energy Transfer - ‍blackstone Investment to reimburse co for pro rata share of construction costs incurred by co through closing date of Rover Pipeline

* Energy Transfer - ‍blackstone Investment to reimburse co with specified amounts of future construction costs and certain additional payments to ETP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

