BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp reports monthly activity for August 2017

Sept 15 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp
* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for August 2017
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - daily average revenue trades (darts) for August were 206,572, a one percent decrease from July
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - net new brokerage assets were $1.1 billion in month of aug
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - Aug customer margin balances increased $0.4 billion, ending month at $8.5 billion
* E*TRADE Financial Corp - during August ,customer security holdings increased by $6.4 billion, brokerage-related cash decreased by $0.2 billion to $51.5 billion
* E*TRADE Financial-added 40,831 gross new brokerage accounts in Aug, ended month with about 3.6 million brokerage accounts-an increase of 19,031 from july