FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp reports monthly activity for August 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Philippine president declares Marawi liberated
Asia
Philippine president declares Marawi liberated
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 15, 2017 / 12:12 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial Corp reports monthly activity for August 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp

* E*TRADE Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for August 2017

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - ‍daily average revenue trades (darts) for August were 206,572, a one percent decrease from July​

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - ‍net new brokerage assets were $1.1 billion in month of aug​

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - ‍Aug customer margin balances increased $0.4 billion, ending month at $8.5 billion​

* E*TRADE Financial Corp - ‍ during August ,customer security holdings increased by $6.4 billion, brokerage-related cash decreased by $0.2 billion to $51.5 billion​

* E*TRADE Financial-added 40,831 gross new brokerage accounts in Aug, ended month with about 3.6 million brokerage accounts-an increase of 19,031 from july​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.