BRIEF-E*TRADE Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.49

Oct 19 (Reuters) - E*TRADE Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE financial corporation announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍daily average revenue trades (DARTS) of 206,000; 32 percent in derivatives​

* Tier 1 leverage ratio for E*TRADE Financial at quarter-end 7.2 percent vs 7.5 percent at Q2-end

* Qtrly total net revenue $599 million vs $486 million ‍​

* Q3 revenue view $599.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Entered agreement to acquire Trust Company Of America for $275 million in cash​

* ‍Company intends to fund transaction through issuance of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock​

* Expects transaction to be neutral to earnings in 2018 and accretive in 2019 when full run-rate synergies are expected​