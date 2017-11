Nov 17 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc

* Etsy announces $100 million stock repurchase program

* Etsy Inc - ‍program will help offset dilutive impact of recent and future employee stock option exercises and restricted stock vesting​

* Etsy Inc - ‍repurchases under stock repurchase program will be funded from co’s existing cash and cash equivalents or future cash flow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: