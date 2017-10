Aug 3 (Reuters) - EU SUPPLY PLC

* SAYS IT HAS CONTINUED TO TRADE STRONGLY IN SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2017

* SAYS BOARD EXPECTS COMPANY‘S RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2017 TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* SAYS MATTIAS STROM, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS RESIGNED AS DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 21 AUGUST 2017

* SAYS FREDRIK WALLMARK WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 22 AUGUST 2017