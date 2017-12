Dec 22 (Reuters) - EULER HERMES GROUP SA:

* REG-EULER HERMES: THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF EULER HERMES GROUP ISSUES A FAVORABLE REASONED OPINION REGARDING THE PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED CASH TENDER OFFER INITIATED BY ALLIANZ SE

* SUPERVISORY BOARD CONSIDERED THAT OFFER IS IN INTEREST OF COMPANY