Nov 28 (Reuters) - Eurazeo:

* EURAZEO ANNOUNCES THAT VIRGINIE MORGON, CO‘S CURRENT DEPUTY CEO, WILL BECOME CEO FROM MARCH 19, 2018‍​

* VIRGINIE MORGON WILL REPLACE PATRICK SAYER AT THE END OF HIS FOURTH TERM AS CEO AND CHAIR OF EURAZEO’S EXECUTIVE BOARD

* THIS APPOINTMENT IS A PART OF A TRANSITION PLAN