Nov 30 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* ‍EURAZEO COMPLETES MAJORITY INVESTMENT IN NEST FRAGRANCES​

* EURAZEO BRANDS INVESTED ABOUT $70 MILLION FOR SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY INTEREST IN NEST FRAGRANCES

* NEST FRAGRANCES WAS ACQUIRED FROM TENGRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS AND DEAL CLOSED ON NOV 29

* ‍​EURAZEO BRANDS AIMS TO INVEST TOTAL OF $800 MILLION IN HIGH POTENTIAL US AND EUROPEAN CONSUMER COMPANIES