BRIEF-Eurazeo gets net proceeds of 188 million euros from Moncler stake sale

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* SUCCESSFUL SALE OF 3.34% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF MONCLER‍​

* PRICE OF 24.48 EUROS PER SHARE, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 208 MILLION EUROS

* SALE GENERATED NET PROCEEDS OF 188 MILLION EUROS FOR EURAZEO,

* SALE IN FORM OF ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* SALE BY CO‘S SUBSIDIARY ECIP M S.A.‍​

* ECIP M S.A. AGREED WITH 90-DAY LOCK-UP IN RESPECT OF REST OF SHARES IN MONCLER FROM DATE OF COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION‍​