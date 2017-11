Nov 10 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* Q3 2017 ECONOMIC REVENUE EUR 1.53 BILLION, UP +17.3%‍​

* NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €800M AS OF NOVEMBER 3, 2017‍​

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE €976M, UP 19.8% EXCLUDING CPK AT CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE AND UP 10.6% AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES Source text: bit.ly/2ymw47f Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)