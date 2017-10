Oct 25 (Reuters) - Eurazeo :

* SAYS UNIT ECIP M SA SUCCESSFULLY SOLD 8.5 MILLION SHARES OF MONCLER‍​ SPA AT 24.48 EUROS PER SHARE

* BLOCK TRADE-EURAZEO -AFTER SHARE SALE, ECIP M SA TO HOLD 5.31% SHARE CAPITAL OF MONCLER; CO’S ECONOMIC INTEREST TO BE 4.79% OF MONCLER SHARE CAPITAL Further company coverage: