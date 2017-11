Nov 9 (Reuters) - Eurazeo:

* EURAZEO, TOGETHER WITH PRIMAVERA CAPITAL GROUP, TO INVEST IN WORLDSTRIDES‍​

* TOTAL INVESTMENT WILL BE IN $500 MILLION RANGE, PENDING FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS THROUGH TRANSACTION CLOSE WHICH IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY YEAR END‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zqkPP1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)