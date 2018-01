Jan 22 (Reuters) - EUREKA THERAPEUTICS:

* EUREKA THERAPEUTICS CLOSES $60 MILLION IN SERIES D FINANCING TO ADVANCE PROPRIETARY ARTEMIS™ T CELL RECEPTOR PLATFORM FOR SAFER T CELL THERAPIES

* EUREKA THERAPEUTICS - ACORN PACIFIC VENTURES LED ROUND, WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GP CAPITAL AND ALL EXISTING MAJOR INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: