Nov 24 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES FOLLOW ON INVESTMENT IN FINO NPL PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT GRADE RATINGS ASSIGNED TO FINO 1 SECURITISATION S.R.L.

* ‍TRANSACTION ENTAILS AN ANTICIPATED INVESTMENT FOR EUROCASTLE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 8 MILLION​

* TRANSACTION ‍IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF JANUARY 2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)