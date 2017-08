BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment announces IPO of doBank

June 29 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF DOBANK AND KEY TERMS

* UP TO AN INITIAL 28,500,000 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 35.63% OF DOBANK'S FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL ARE TO BE INCLUDED IN OFFERING

* OPTION TO INCREASE THIS TO UP TO 34,700,000 DOBANK SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 43.38% OF DOBANK'S FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL

* IN EVENT GREENSHOE OPTION IS FULLY EXERCISED, SHARES TO BE OFFERED WILL CORRESPOND TO 39.19% OF DOBANK'S FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL

* INDICATIVE RANGE OF EURO 8.35 PER SHARE AND EURO 10.25 PER SHARE FOR DOBANK IPO

* BOOKS FOR INSTITUTIONAL OFFER WILL OPEN ON JUNE 30, 2017.