Oct 19 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD

* ‍ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR REPURCHASE OF UP TO EUR 84 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES IN CO​

* ‍FIXED PRICE OF EUR 10.00 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍TENDER OFFER WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL 11.59 P.M. (ET) ON 16 NOV. 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)