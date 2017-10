Aug 14 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED : EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF OPTIONS BY ITS MANAGER

* ITS MANAGER, FIG LLC, HAS EXERCISED ALL 5.5 MILLION OPTIONS IT HELD IN EUROCASTLE

* OPTIONS WERE EXERCISED ON A NET SETTLEMENT BASIS, BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF EUR 9.40 PER SHARE AS AT AUGUST 10

* COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL NOW CONSISTS OF 61.1 MLN ORDINARY SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS