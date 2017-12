Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties NV:

* EUROCOMMERCIAL AGREES SALE OF FOUR ITALIAN PROPERTIES

* TO SELL FOR A TOTAL PRICE OF €187 MILLION‍​

* WILL SELL CENTRO LAME (BOLOGNA), LA FAVORITA (MANTOVA), CENTROLUNA (SARZANA) AND CENTRO LEONARDO (IMOLA) ‍​

* THE SALE IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN SPRING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)