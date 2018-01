Jan 9 (Reuters) - EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV:

* EUROCOMMERCIAL ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF DOMINANT REGIONAL SHOPPING CENTRE IN SWEDEN

* ACQUIRED THE VALBO SHOPPING CENTRE AT PRICE OF SEK 1.14 BILLION (APPROX €116 MILLION)

