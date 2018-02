Feb 9 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties Nv:

* H1 NET PROPERTY INCOME EUR 83.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 95.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 90.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 IFRS PROFIT AFTER TAXATION TO 31 DEC DOWN AT €39.2 MILLION FROM €115.2 MILLION FOR H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)