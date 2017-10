Oct 5 (Reuters) - EUROCON CONSULTING AB (PUBL)

* ACQUIRES KLT KONSULT AB IN VÄXJÖ

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EUROCON‘S EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM Q4 2017

* PURCHASE PRICE FOR KLT AMOUNTS TO A MAXIMUM OF 1.8 MILLION SHARES IN EUROCON AND A MAXIMUM OF SEK 28 MILLION IN CASH

* ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR KLT AMOUNTS TO MAXIMUM OF SEK 4 MILLION AND A MAXIMUM OF 900,000 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)