Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUROINVESTOR.COM A/S:

* FY 2017 REVENUE DKK 63.2 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 72.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 EBIT LOSS DKK ‍​ 245,000 VERSUS PROFIT DKK 50.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 THAT GROUP‘S REVENUE WILL BE AT LEAST DKK 65 MILLION ( DKK 63.2 MILLION IN 2017)

* EXPECTS RESULT OF PRIMARY OPERATIONS 2018 AT LEAST AT DKK 13 MILLION VERSUS DKK 12.3 MILLION IN 2017