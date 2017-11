BRIEF-Euromoney Institutional Investor enters agreement to sell minority stake in Dealogic

Nov 22 (Reuters) - EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC :

* EUROMONEY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS MINORITY STAKE IN DEALOGIC​

* TO ‍SELL ITS MINORITY EQUITY STAKE IN DEALOGIC TO FINANCIAL FIRMS, TO ION INVESTMENT GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $135M​

* ‍CONSIDERATION WILL BE RECEIVED IN CASH, COMPLETION OF SALE EXPECTED TO TAKE APPROXIMATELY SIX WEEKS​

* ‍SALE PROCEEDS WILL INITIALLY BE USED TO PAY DOWN DEBT AND OVER TIME WILL PROVIDE EUROMONEY WITH CAPITAL TO INVEST